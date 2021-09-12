Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:45 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

Evangelical Lutheran church installs 1st transgender bishop

Newsom, GOP rivals seek votes in recall’s final weekend

New capsule installed within pedestal where Lee statue stood

Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

‘Don’t focus on hate’: World marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Wildfire forces closure of part of freeway in California

From COVID to Ida: Louisiana’s marginalized ‘see no way out’

The Latest: Ex-Afghan leader hosts tribal elders on 9/11

For World Trade Center cook, surviving 9/11 led to activism

Americans less positive about civil liberties: AP-NORC poll

