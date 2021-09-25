Many hurdles for families with food challenges, poll shows
CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump
Texas migrant camp empty, Haitians await word on their fate
Residents seek healing as details emerge in grocery shooting
US Rep. Karen Bass planning to run for Los Angeles mayor
NY hospitals, schools fear staff shortage from vaccine rules
Firefighters hope cooling temps help battle California blaze
PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.