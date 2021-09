WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Senate parliamentarian says $3.5T bill can’t include citizenship path for immigrants, big blow to Biden,…

Listen now to WTOP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Senate parliamentarian says $3.5T bill can’t include citizenship path for immigrants, big blow to Biden, Dems.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.