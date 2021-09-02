Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » 2 officers shot, injured…

2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 10:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Two Houston police officers were shot and injured while serving a warrant at an apartment complex Monday morning, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to hospitals and one “possible” suspect was dead at the scene.

The city of Houston said that the mayor had been told that the two officers who were shot were with Houston police.

Additional information wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Bureau of the Fiscal Service seeks to issue nearly all payments electronically by 2030

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up