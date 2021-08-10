CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
The Latest: Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 12:43 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment allegations (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

New York’s lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, will become the state’s first female governor in two weeks.

She’s spent years on the road as the friendly face of the administration. During two terms, she has visited each of the state’s 62 counties yearly for countless ribbon-cutting ceremonies and civic cheerleading events.

Now, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation Tuesday, her next stop is the state Capitol in Albany.

The centrist Democrat from western New York last week joined the chorus of politicians denouncing the governor over sexual harassment allegations. The 62-year-old Hochul is a veteran politician who served briefly in Congress.

In a statement, she said Cuomo’s decision to step down “is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.”

___

12:10 p.m.

After announcing his resignation effective in 14 days, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo directly addressed his three daughters.

The Democrat said he never did or would “intentionally disrespect a woman or treat a woman differently than I would want them treated.”

He shares his adult daughters — Michaela, Mariah and Cara — with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

Continuing to directly address them, he told them: “Your dad made mistakes. And he apologized. And he learned form it. And that’s what life is all about.”

___

12:05 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of the coronavirus pandemic in New York. The resignation announced Tuesday will take effect in 14 days.

The third-term Democratic governor was increasingly isolated as state Assembly members moved toward impeachment and allies deserted him following last week’s report from state Attorney General Letitia James that detailed 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment.

Cuomo denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of harassment and had resisted calls for his resignation from top Democrats, including President Biden.

