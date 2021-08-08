2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Sheriff: 1 dead, 5…

Sheriff: 1 dead, 5 wounded in Houston club shooting

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities in Houston are looking for suspected shooters after five people were injured and one man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at a nightclub early Sunday.

Harris County Sheriff deputies responded to a shooting call around 2 a.m. at a north Houston club and authorities pronounced Derrick Johnson dead at the scene, officials with the sheriff’s office said. The five wounded people were taken to hospitals and are all expected to survive, although one was shot in the head.

Sgt. Jason Brown said multiple people began shooting during a fight at the club about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of downtown Houston. He said it’s unclear what prompted the dispute and whether the people who were shot were part of it.

There were “several hundred” people inside the club at the time of the shooting and deputies recovered “some weapons” from the building, Brown said. No one had been arrested or charged in the shooting as of Sunday morning.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up