CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What do we know about boosters? | Loudoun Co. official stresses importance of vaccination | Metro to require employees to get vaccinated or tested | DC-region case numbers
Home » National News » School board meeting postponed…

School board meeting postponed when crowd won’t wear masks

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 12:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board postponed its monthly meeting Monday after members of the audience refused to wear face coverings.

News outlets report that about 40 minutes after the Brandywine School District Board meeting was set to begin, Board President John Skrobot told the room of about 75 people that the meeting would have to be rescheduled because so many people weren’t wearing face coverings.

Several school boards, including Appoquinimink and Milford, have faced lengthy public comment periods in recent weeks with parents and community members voicing concerns about students being required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

Officials apologized to those seeking information about returning to school, saying they would get that information out in the coming days.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

NIH team creating new data tool that tracks federal employee perceptions and demographics

Former intelligence employees lose legal battle over scope of prepublication reviews

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up