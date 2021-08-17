School board meeting postponed when crowd won’t wear masks

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board postponed its monthly meeting Monday after members of the audience refused to wear…

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware school board postponed its monthly meeting Monday after members of the audience refused to wear face coverings.

News outlets report that about 40 minutes after the Brandywine School District Board meeting was set to begin, Board President John Skrobot told the room of about 75 people that the meeting would have to be rescheduled because so many people weren’t wearing face coverings.

Several school boards, including Appoquinimink and Milford, have faced lengthy public comment periods in recent weeks with parents and community members voicing concerns about students being required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

Officials apologized to those seeking information about returning to school, saying they would get that information out in the coming days.

