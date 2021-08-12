CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Report: Delaware grows by more than 10 percent

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 7:38 PM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Newly released census figures show that the state of Delaware has grown by more than 10 percent since the last count a decade ago but is still short of 1 million people.

The Delaware News Journal reports that the state is now roughly 10,000 people shy of hitting a mark of 1 million inhabitants.

Delaware had 989,948 people in April, a boost from its population of 897,934 in 2010.

Some experts have worried that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an undercounting of people living in marginalized communities. In Delaware, this largely means neighborhoods in Wilmington and Georgetown.

