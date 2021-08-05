2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US basketball to play for gold | US women in water polo final | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Recordings to be heard…

Recordings to be heard at trial in Chinese woman’s death

The Associated Press

August 5, 2021, 11:47 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Audio recordings of arguments between a Missouri man and his Chinese wife will be allowed during the man’s upcoming trial in her death, a judge has ruled.

Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled Tuesday the recordings are “relevant and otherwise admissible” in the case against Joseph Elledge, of Columbia, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Mengqi Ji.

Ji was reported missing in October 2019, prompting extensive searches that concluded when her body was found in March of this year at a park near Columbia.

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney had argued the recordings are key evidence that would show Elledge’s motive for the killing, context for the crime and his consciousness of guilt, The Columbia Missourian reported.

Elledge’s defense attorneys argued the tapes were hearsay and should not be admitted during the trial.

Ji secretly recorded two of the tapes and Elledge recorded 10 others, for a total of 13 hours of recordings.

Elledge’s murder trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and to related charges of child endangerment involving the couple’s young child and domestic abuse.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden to nominate former HUD appointee to lead federal procurement

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

For OPM's Ahuja, rebuilding the federal workforce takes on many forms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up