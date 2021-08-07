2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » Protesters pan vaccine mandate…

Protesters pan vaccine mandate by largest Delaware hospital

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 3:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hundreds of people met outside a Delaware hospital to protest ChristianaCare’s decision to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines or be dismissed.

More than 300 gathered at Christiana Hospital on Saturday to protest the mandate. All employees must receive the first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 21.

ChristianaCare is the state’s largest health care system and largest private employer. Protestors say there isn’t enough information on vaccines, they doubt their effectiveness and their right to choose is being infringed upon.

The hospital is defending the mandate, saying the vaccines are safe and approved and not experimental.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up