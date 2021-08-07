Protesters pan vaccine mandate by largest Delaware hospital

Hundreds of people met outside a Delaware hospital to protest ChristianaCare’s decision to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines or be dismissed.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hundreds of people met outside a Delaware hospital to protest ChristianaCare’s decision to require employees to get COVID-19 vaccines or be dismissed.

More than 300 gathered at Christiana Hospital on Saturday to protest the mandate. All employees must receive the first dose of the vaccine by Sept. 21.

ChristianaCare is the state’s largest health care system and largest private employer. Protestors say there isn’t enough information on vaccines, they doubt their effectiveness and their right to choose is being infringed upon.

The hospital is defending the mandate, saying the vaccines are safe and approved and not experimental.

