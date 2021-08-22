CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Portland, Oregon, preps for protests between opposing groups

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 12:05 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — All available police personnel in Portland, Oregon, will report for duty Sunday because of expected rallies between opposing groups downtown.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Friday that despite predicted clashes, police will not necessarily be standing in between opposing groups.

Lovell and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler did not name the groups expected to gather that “may choose to confront one another” at Tom McCall Waterfront Park Sunday afternoon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reported it is far-right groups that are planning a rally.

The bureau is working with Oregon State Police, the sheriff’s office and other local partners to address this weekend’s demonstrations.

Similar events in Portland between groups with differing political ideations or affiliations have resulted in violent clashes. Sunday’s event falls on the one-year anniversary of a particularly violent political clash in which the opposing groups brawled on the street next to police headquarters for hours.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

