CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » National News » Police respond to 'emergency'…

Police respond to ’emergency’ at Tennessee high school

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 10:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — Police responded to a high school in East Tennessee on Tuesday for what school officials called an “emergency situation.”

Video broadcast by media outlets showed a large police presence at Volunteer High School in Church Hill, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Knoxville in Hawkins County.

Hawkins County Schools said on its website that Volunteer High students were taken to a National Guard Armory.

“There has been an emergency situation at Volunteer High School,” the schools statement said. “Our major concern at this time is for the safety of our students and staff; please stay clear of the area to allow law enforcement and emergency personnel access to the area.”

Other schools in the county also were placed on a temporary lockdown that was later lifted, the statement said.

No further details were immediately released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Straight talk from the Marine Corps

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Idea to reduce the number of CIOs per agency reemerges

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up