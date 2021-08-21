CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Police: Man dies after exchanging gunfire with Texas cops

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 11:33 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A man was fatally shot by Amarillo, Texas, police after opening fire on officers who approached him while looking for a different man on felony drug charges, police said Saturday.

George Michael Mireles, 34, died at a hospital where he was taken following Friday’s shooting at an apartment complex, Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in a statement.

Officers had approached Mireles because he resembled the man they were searching for, police say. Birkenfeld said police later learned Mireles was wanted on a felony drug charge.

Police say they later found the man they were looking for and arrested him.

