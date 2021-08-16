CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » National News » Police: 2 shot, wounded…

Police: 2 shot, wounded in melee behind Dover bar

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — Police say two people were shot and wounded during a large melee behind a bar in Dover.

News outlets report that officers were already patrolling downtown Dover to monitor bar closings early Saturday when they heard gunshots and saw a large crowd in the parking lot behind Irish Mike’s bar.

Officers found a woman shot in the foot and she was taken to a hospital.

Police later learned that a man went to a hospital in a private car with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police say the man underwent surgery and remains hospitalized.

After the shooting, police say a crowd of 30 to 40 people continued yelling and fighting while law enforcement tried to gain control and disperse the crowd.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Air Force AI-driven drone program makes step into the future

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up