Police: 2 charged in shooting during melee behind Dover bar

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Dover say two men have been charged in a shooting that injured two people during a large melee behind a bar. Officers patrolling in the downtown area early Saturday heard gunshot and found a large crowd in the parking lot behind Irish Mike’s bar, news outlets reported. Police say a woman who was shot in the foot and a man who was shot in the leg and were both hospitalized. Police say surveillance video from the area helped police identify Dashere Lewis and Stacey Henry as the men responsible for the shooting and both were arrested Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel. Police say Lewis and Henry have been charged with assault, conspiracy, and firearms offenses.

