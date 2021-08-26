CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Hochul expected to announce…

Hochul expected to announce her pick for lieutenant governor

The Associated Press

August 26, 2021, 8:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to introduce state Sen. Brian Benjamin as her choice for lieutenant governor Thursday.

Hochul scheduled a “special announcement” with Benjamin in his Harlem district at 1 p.m. A person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Wednesday said Hochul had selected Benjamin, a fellow Democrat, for her No. 2.

Hochul, the former lieutenant governor, took office Tuesday after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Benjamin, 44, grew up in Harlem as the son of Caribbean immigrants and earned his master’s of business administration from Harvard Business School. He has focused on criminal justice reform as a state lawmaker, recently helping push through a law to criminalize the use of police chokeholds that result in injury or death.

While the role of lieutenant governor in New York is largely ceremonial, Hochul was the second person with the job in 13 years to become governor following a resignation.

Choosing Benjamin also could provide political benefits for Hochul, a Buffalo Democrat who has said she intends to run for election next year.

Benjamin’s New York City roots could help drive support for Hochul. The city makes up more than a third of the state’s 13.4 million registered voters. And Benjamin’s legislative record could help her make inroads with the party’s progressive wing, which could be crucial in a primary.

Benjamin unsuccessfully ran for New York City comptroller this year. He serves as senior assistant majority leader in the Senate and chair of the budget and revenue committee.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

DoD, DHS vet facial recognition tools for reliability in effort to build trust

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up