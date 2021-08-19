CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » National News » Hawaii Ironman rescheduled to…

Hawaii Ironman rescheduled to February amid COVID-19 surge

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 5:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Organizers of the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii said Thursday this year’s contest will be postponed to February because of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

A statement on the group’s website said COVID-19 in Hawaii is worse now than it has been at any point during the pandemic. The race had been scheduled for Oct. 9.

“After deep and careful consultation with county and state officials and other important constituents, we agree: the risks right now are too great to bear,” the statement said.

On Thursday, the state’s seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases hit 713, up 56% from two weeks ago.

Multiple Hawaii hospitals have said their intensive care units are full and have started rescheduling elective surgeries.

The Ironman competition is considered one of the most important Ironman triathlon events. Participants swim 2.4 miles (3.9 kilometers), ride bikes for 112 miles (180.3 kilometers) and then run a marathon, which goes for 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers).

Organizers rescheduled the contest last year too, only to later cancel it completely because of ongoing coronavirus concerns and the risks of international travel. It was the first time in the triathlon’s four decade history that the event wasn’t held.

The Ironman World Championship is held in Kailua-Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

In search for more demographic data on federal workforce, NIH team piloting new tool

IT asset management helping VA, USCIS tackle technical debt

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up