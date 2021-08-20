CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 9:00 PM

NASHVILLE (AP) — Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85.

