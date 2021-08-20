NASHVILLE (AP) — Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 20, 2021, 9:00 PM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Family says country singer Tom T. Hall, who composed “Harper Valley P.T.A.,” has died at 85.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.