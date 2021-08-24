CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan writes Biden about COVID | McAuliffe wants businesses to require vaccines | What does full approval of Pfizer's vaccine mean? | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Detroit's iconic, Art Deco…

Detroit’s iconic, Art Deco Fisher Building listed for sale

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 4:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DETROIT (AP) — One of Detroit’s iconic landmarks is on the market and in search of a new owner.

The 93-year-old Fisher Building has been listed for sale, according to co-owner The Platform.

The 30-story building was built in 1928 and includes the Fisher Theatre. Close to $30 million has been spent on improvements over the past six years including restoration of the building’s Arcade ceiling, The Platform said Tuesday.

“We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first-class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy,” The Platform Executive Chair Peter Cummings said in a release. “As such, we feel the time is right to find the Fisher’s next steward.”

The building has 505,000 square feet (46,916 square meters) of office space, 68,000 square feet (6,317 square meters) of retail space and 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage.

The building was purchased in 2015 at auction along with the Albert Kahn Building. The early 20th century Art Deco buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Both buildings are north of downtown in Detroit’s New Center Area.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

USPS plans to fill 900 vacant supervisor positions ahead of peak holiday operations

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up