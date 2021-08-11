CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Delaware police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 1:24 PM

MILFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a 25-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crossed into oncoming traffic in Milford and hit an SUV.

The crash happened Tuesday evening as the man was southbound on Bay Road on a Kawasaki KZI motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle crossed the grass median and entered northbound lanes, into the path of a Hyundai Sante Fe.

The front of the SUV hit the right side of the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to rest on its left side.

The SUV went off the road and hit a utility pole. Police say the motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

The SUV driver and her passenger were not injured.

