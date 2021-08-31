CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Delaware police: 1 killed, 3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 3:22 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a woman was killed and three others were hurt in a three-car crash after a car crossed into oncoming traffic.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old Baltimore Pike in Newark when police say an eastbound Chevrolet Cavalier crossed into westbound traffic, where it hit a Jeep Liberty and a Kia Sportage struck the Jeep.

Neither the Chevrolet driver nor his passenger was properly restrained. Police say the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his passenger was pronounced dead. The man driving the Jeep and woman who was driving the Kia were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

