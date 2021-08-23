CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » California officer shoots at…

California officer shoots at suspect but kills bystander

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GUADALUPE, Calif. (AP) — A California police officer accidentally killed a bystander sitting in a car while shooting at a suspect over the weekend, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the small coastal city of Guadalupe, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Sunday.

Guadalupe police officers recognized a person at an intersection as a suspect with an outstanding felony arrest warrant, the statement said.

Killed when the officer opened fire was Juan Luis Olvera-Preciado, 59 of Guadalupe, who died at the scene, the statement said. The felony suspect was arrested.

Guadalupe Police Chief Michael Cash asked the sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation but detectives realized that the incident fell under a state law that requires the attorney general to investigate incidents of officer-involved shootings that result in the death of an unarmed civilian.

Cash “met personally with the Olvera-Preciado family to offer his condolences and to coordinate support services,” the statement said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up