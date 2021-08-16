WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to return to White House, deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuation Monday afternoon.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 16, 2021, 11:02 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden to return to White House, deliver remarks on Afghanistan evacuation Monday afternoon.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.