CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Astronaut's undisclosed minor medical…

Astronaut’s undisclosed minor medical issue delays spacewalk

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 2:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is delaying a spacewalk at the International Space Station this week because of an undisclosed medical issue involving one of its astronauts.

Officials announced the postponement Monday, less than 24 hours before Mark Vande Hei was supposed to float outside.

Vande Hei is dealing with “a minor medical issue,” officials said in a statement. It’s not an emergency, they noted, but didn’t provide any further details.

Vande Hei, 54, a retired Army colonel, has been at the space station since April and is expected to remain there until next spring for a full one-year mission. This is his second station stay.

He and Japanese astronaut Akihiko Hoshide were supposed to venture out Tuesday to install a bracket for new solar wings. NASA said the work can wait.

The spacewalk will be rescheduled after this weekend’s planned supply run by SpaceX and a September series of spacewalks on the Russian side of the orbiting lab, according to NASA.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up