AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 2:27 AM

AUG. 6-12, 2021:

This has been a stunning week, with wildfires in Russia, Greece and Turkey, while smoke billows from the Mount Etna volcano in Italy. A doctor dons protective gear to help a coronavirus-positive pregnant woman in Senegal; people celebrate as Lionel Messi joins PSG; and people queue outside a polling station in Zambia.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

This selection has been curated by Associated Press Chief Photographer Jerome Delay.

