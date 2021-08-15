CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
AP Top U.S. News at 9:15 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast

Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage

Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall

Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again

North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it

Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously

