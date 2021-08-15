AP Top U.S. News at 9:15 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week ‘Game…

Fred strengthens slightly as it heads to US coast Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week ‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall Virus claims more young victims as deaths climb yet again North Carolina is child bride destination; bill could end it Tour bus crashes on NY Thruway injures 57, some seriously Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.