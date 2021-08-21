Henri to have dangerous effects as hurricane over Northeast
Tropical weather: What to know as Henri heads up north
Demand for COVID antibody drugs soars in hard-hit states
Explosive California wildfires could burn into December
Senators question DOJ funding for AI-powered policing tech
San Francisco’s new rule: Proof of vaccine or no dining in
Navy vet convicted in gruesome killing of 4 in North Dakota
Country singer Tom T. Hall dies; wrote ‘Harper Valley PTA’
Ex-tour manager testifies against R. Kelly about Aaliyah
R. Kelly sex trafficking trial: What to know and expect
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.