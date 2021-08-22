AP Top U.S. News at 12:19 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Henri closes in as the Northeast braces for impact
Hurricane Henri: What to know as rare cyclone heads north
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules
Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases: AP-NORC poll
Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID
Silenced by COVID, mariachi Mass returns to Tucson cathedral
EXPLAINER: Why it takes months to subdue some wildfires
Boundary Waters wilderness in Minnesota closed due to fire
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.