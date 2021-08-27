CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | No vaccine mandate for Prince William schools | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top U.S. News at 12:28 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans

US soldier loses 1 Afghan translator; fights to save another

Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids

100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways

Latino city in Arizona grew, but census says it shrank

Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends

Widower’s death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre

Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor

Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal

U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda

