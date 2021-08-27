Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans
US soldier loses 1 Afghan translator; fights to save another
Virus surge breaks hospital records amid rising toll on kids
100,000 more COVID deaths seen unless US changes its ways
Latino city in Arizona grew, but census says it shrank
Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats’ holdout ends
Widower’s death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre
Hochul announces Benjamin as pick for lieutenant governor
Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns in wake of Cuomo scandal
U.S. voting rights events reflect multiracial reform agenda
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.