AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Evictions expected to spike as federal moratorium ends

Pandemic eviction crisis leads to greater tenant protections

Mask guidance divides parents heading into new school year

Florida breaks record with more than 21,000 new COVID cases

For US teen Buddhist lama, it’s faith, school, football

I-40 bridge linking Arkansas, Tennessee re-opened

Families paying off rent, food, debts with child tax credit

Census: 1 in 5 dorms, prisons had no data at end of US count

Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

North Dakota man to stand trial in attack that killed 4

