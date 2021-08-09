2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 1:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Cuomo’s top aide resigns as governor faces harassment furor

Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets

Fire-friendly weather to return to Northern California

Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case

What follows Confederate statues? 1 Mississippi city’s fight

Census experts puzzled by high rate of unanswered questions

Free shots at South Beach nightclub – vaccine shots, that is

1 Chicago officer killed, 1 wounded in traffic stop shooting

New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death

