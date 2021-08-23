CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
AP Top U.S. News at 12:50 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 12:00 AM

Shame put Virginia on course to stronger tenant protections

Gov. Cuomo says storm won’t stop his planned resignation

Calm here, crazy there: Effects vary widely as Henri weakens

Mental health online: Police posts of crises may traumatize

Slow-moving storm Henri drenches Northeast US

Cuomo’s drive to dominate led to success, and his downfall

No containment, new threats from Northern California fire

Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools

22 dead, many missing after 17 inches of rain in Tennessee

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

