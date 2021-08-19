Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
How AI-powered Tech Landed Man In Jail With Scant Evidence
US health officials call for booster shots against COVID-19
What is being done to distribute COVID-19 vaccines globally?
EXPLAINER: What do we know about booster shots for COVID-19?
Democratic-led committees vow investigations on Afghanistan
Wild horse roundups ramping up as drought grips the US West
US moves to cut backlog of asylum cases at US-Mexico border
US friends try to rescue brother in arms in Afghanistan
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.