AP Top U.S. News at 5:06 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: Western states face first federal water cuts

Many Bible Belt preachers silent on shots as COVID-19 surges

Vaccine mandates grow in NY; NYC venues to start checking

Federal court set to rule on eviction moratorium this week

Billions spent on Afghan army ultimately benefited Taliban

‘Game over’: Westerners rush to leave Kabul, rescue Afghans

Late author Haley honored by Maryland city on 100th birthday

Cardinal hospitalized with COVID, breathing with ventilator

Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage

Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

