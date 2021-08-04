2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYC, big employers taking hard line against vaccine holdouts

US hits 70% vaccination rate — a month late, amid a surge

Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

A look at the harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Landlords, tenants fill courts as eviction moratorium ends

Trump-backed Carey, centrist Brown win Ohio US House races

Huge California fire grows as heat spikes again across state

PG&E says equipment may be tied to fire, touts improvements

Black women, across generations, heed Biles’ Olympic example

California Republicans head to first debate in Newsom recall

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

UPDATE: Several injured after Pentagon officer attacked near Metro bus platform

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up