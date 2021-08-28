AP Top U.S. News at 1:08 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools COVID-19…

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity? Jury convicts Colorado deputies in detox van death Judge strikes Seattle homelessness measure from ballot Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates ‘We can’t do enough’: Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.