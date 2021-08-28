CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top U.S. News at 1:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 12:00 AM

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

COVID-19 surge pummels Hawaii and its native population

Winds frustrate effort to corral wildfire near Lake Tahoe

Louisiana braces for ‘life-altering’ Hurricane Ida

EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?

Jury convicts Colorado deputies in detox van death

Judge strikes Seattle homelessness measure from ballot

Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

‘We can’t do enough’: Lawmakers flooded by evacuation pleas

