The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 12:00 AM

US regulators give full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

What does full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine mean?

Survivors grapple with aftermath of deadly Tennessee flood

Oregon, once a virus success story, struggles with surge

Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea

Kathy Hochul becomes New York’s first female governor

California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires

Students’ lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

