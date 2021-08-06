2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Albany sheriff says woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at mansion has filed a criminal complaint

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 11:26 AM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany sheriff says woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at mansion has filed a criminal complaint.

