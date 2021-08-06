Albany sheriff says woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at mansion has filed a criminal complaint The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany sheriff says woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at mansion has filed…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany sheriff says woman who accused Gov. Andrew Cuomo of groping her at mansion has filed a criminal complaint. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.