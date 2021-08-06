CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 2:50 PM

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A 6.9 earthquake struck off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula early Saturday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. It was located at a depth of about 21 miles (33 kilometers).

Despite the size of the quake, no tsunami warnings were issued. The closest place to the epicenter was Perryville, home to a little more than 100 people 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest.

The temblor could be felt in Chignik, Cold Bay, Kodiak and Bethel.

Much of the land around the part of the Gulf of Alaska where the earthquake struck just before 4 a.m. is home to wildlife refuges.

Alaska is a hotbed of seismic activity. The Alaska Earthquake Center, housed at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, detects an earthquake every 15 minutes, on average, according to its website. The center also says that 75% of all U.S. earthquakes with a magnitude over 5 occur in Alaska.

