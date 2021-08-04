2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » National News » 4 killed in helicopter…

4 killed in helicopter crash in remote California region

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 8:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUSA, Calif. (AP) — Four people aboard a helicopter were killed when it crashed Sunday in a remote area of Northern California, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department said.

The department confirmed the deaths to the KXTV station. The four people died at the scene, said the department, which did not release their identities.

The Robinson R66 crashed around 1:15 p.m. in Colusa County north of Sacramento, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

“Preliminary reports indicate four people were on board,” the statement said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Federal employees must attest to vaccination or submit to testing, per new Biden policy

IG for Afghanistan reconstruction has plenty of work to do after departure of U.S. troops

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up