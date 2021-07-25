2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Yankees Germán has no-hitter through 6 vs Red Sox at Fenway

The Associated Press

July 25, 2021, 2:58 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Domingo Germán of the New York Yankees is pitching a no-hitter through six innings against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Mixing his well-spotted fastball in the mid-90 mph range with a changeup and curveball, the 28-year-old Germán has struck out six and allowed just one walk. He’s thrown 72 pitches Sunday afternoon.

Germán has been helped by two excellent defensive plays. Shortstop Gleyber Torres went into the deep hole to throw out J.D. Martinez on a grounder in the fifth and first baseman DJ LeMahieu made a nice stab on Christian Vázquez’s grounder leading off the sixth.

Germán, who missed all of last season serving the remainder of an 81-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, is making his 17th start. He hasn’t gone beyond 5 2/3 innings in his last eight, and his season-high is seven innings, which he’s done twice.

The Yankees entered the day eight games back in the AL East after rallying for a 4-3 victory over the Red Sox on Saturday.

New York leads 3-0.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

