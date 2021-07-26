2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Home » National News » Woman charged with murdering…

Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area woman who said she shot a homeless person who attacked or approached her aggressively was charged with murder Monday after investigators found her account false.

Christine Alexandra Fesus, 34, was charged Monday in the death of DeAndrea Citizen, 36, in a suburban Houston supermarket parking lot.

The incident happened shortly before midnight Sunday in the county’s unincorporated northern suburbs about 18 miles (29 kilometers) north of Houston, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Fesus reported she was walking her dog when she was attacked.

However, witnesses said Fesus did not appear to be threatened when she shot Citizen, Gonzalez said. Rather, they told investigators that Fesus approached Citizen before shooting her. Fesus was charged after investigators reviewed surveillance video that supported the witness statements, Gonzelez said.

Fesus remained in Harris County Jail pending a preliminary court appearance scheduled for Wednesday. Court records list no attorney who could speak for Fesus.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

VA mandates COVID-19 vaccine for health care workers

Service members in remote areas missing out on transition benefits

HUD, OPM gain new technology executives, CBP losing its CISO

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up