Woman abandoned as newborn searches for answers

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 3:01 AM

PHILADELPHIA — Cheryl Edwards was abandoned inside of a pillowcase as a newborn, discovered, then placed in the trash. Many questions remain about her life, and she’s hoping someone in Philly has the answers.  It was on her fifth day of crying over the death of her friend to COVID-19 this year that she realized she was dealing with too much grief and sought counseling. She expected to talk about death. Instead, the therapist asked Edwards about the beginning of her own life. “I didn’t realize how damaged and hurt I was until I started talking about it,” Edwards said. “She forced me to dig deep within myself and I hated what I saw because I never dealt with it.”

Coronavirus | National News

