NEW YORK (AP) — Top Trump Organization executive surrenders ahead of expected charges on tax crimes.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
July 1, 2021, 7:05 AM
NEW YORK (AP) — Top Trump Organization executive surrenders ahead of expected charges on tax crimes.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.