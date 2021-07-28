Suspect arrested in ambush killing of Alabama police officer

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man sought in the shooting of an Alabama police officer who was gunned down in…

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A man sought in the shooting of an Alabama police officer who was gunned down in an ambush while taking a lunch break has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Javonte Stubbs, 18, was arrested overnight in the shooting of Selma Police Officer Marquis Moorer and the wounding of Moorer’s wife or girlfriend, Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said.

Stubbs was charged with capital murder and attempted murder following his arrest at apartments in Tuscaloosa, Jackson said. He was taken to the jail in rural Chilton County and is set for a hearing Friday morning in Selma, he said.

Court records weren’t immediately available to show whether Stubbs had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Jackson said Stubbs previously was a star football player at Selma High School.

Officials in Selma scheduled a noontime news conference to discuss the case.

Moorer was on duty and went home to get a bite to eat early Tuesday at an apartment complex where he lived when he was shot, authorities said. The shots were fired from outside, killing the officer and wounding the other person inside the residence at Selma Square Apartments, Attorney General Steve Marshall said.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was shot. She was hospitalized but no additional information was available.

This story has been corrected; Stubbs is 18 years old.

