Speaker Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans tapped by GOP leader to serve on panel investigating Jan. 6 riot at Capitol The Associated Press

House Speaker Pelosi has rejected two Republicans tapped by the GOP leader to serve on the panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans tapped by GOP leader to serve on panel investigating Jan. 6 riot at Capitol. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.