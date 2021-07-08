Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Rehoboth Beach hotel façade falls onto boardwalk, no injuries

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 12:05 PM

A 45-foot section of a historic Rehoboth Beach hotel’s façade fell onto the boardwalk, but the city and hotel say the damage is only cosmetic.

News outlets report that no one was injured when the chunk of the Henlopen Hotel’s façade fell July 4.

Engineers determined that the building’s structural integrity is sound, but after the Florida building collapse and this incident, Rehoboth Beach City manager Sharon Lynn says they will take another look at a half-dozen buildings.

Lynn says officials will also consider whether the code needs to be stricter.

Hotel Manager Justin Mogavero wrote in a statement that the hotel’s structural engineer verified that the damage at the eight-story building built in the 1970s was “purely cosmetic.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

