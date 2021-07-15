Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Red Sox-Yankees game postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within New York organization

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 4:46 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Red Sox-Yankees game postponed after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within New York organization.

