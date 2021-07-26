2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Police: Painter dies after scaffolding collapse, fall

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 4:37 PM

MILL CREEK, Del. — Police say a painter has died after a scaffolding collapsed and he fell from the roof of a Delaware home.

The News Journal reports that paramedics called to a home in Mill Creek on Monday found the man unresponsive.

New Castle County police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. It was not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

