Police: Painter dies after scaffolding collapse, fall

MILL CREEK, Del. — Police say a painter has died after a scaffolding collapsed and he fell from the roof of a Delaware home.

The News Journal reports that paramedics called to a home in Mill Creek on Monday found the man unresponsive.

New Castle County police say the man was taken to a hospital, where he died. It was not immediately clear what caused the scaffolding to collapse.

