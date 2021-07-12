Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

The Associated Press

July 12, 2021, 1:21 PM

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday in Delmar. Police say a 46-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road on a Victory Deluxe touring motorcycle when a northbound Nissan Frontier turning onto Elliott’s Lane pulled into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcyclist braked and laid the motorcycle down about 120 feet (37 meters) from the truck. At the same time, the truck stopped in the road and the motorcycle and rider slid into the front right side of the truck. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 70-year-old Delmar man who was driving the truck was not injured.

