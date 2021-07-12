Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday…

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pickup truck Sunday in Delmar. Police say a 46-year-old Bridgeville man was traveling southbound on Pepperbox Road on a Victory Deluxe touring motorcycle when a northbound Nissan Frontier turning onto Elliott’s Lane pulled into the motorcycle’s path. The motorcyclist braked and laid the motorcycle down about 120 feet (37 meters) from the truck. At the same time, the truck stopped in the road and the motorcycle and rider slid into the front right side of the truck. Police say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. The 70-year-old Delmar man who was driving the truck was not injured.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.